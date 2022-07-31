Road closed after 'serious' A41 smash

The crash happened this afternoon on the A41 in the Standford Bridge area, near Hinstock. It is not known how many vehicles were involved or how many casualties there are. Police, paramedics and fire crews are all on the scene.

The road is closed from Standford Bridge to Newport in both directions. Police have told drivers using the route to turn around and find an alternative.

Telford Cops said: "Serious RTC at Stanford Bridge, Newport. Please avoid the area.

West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre added: "Police and partner services are dealing with an RTC on A41 Standford Bridge Crossroads at Sambrook Newport. Road will be closed for some time. Please avoid route."