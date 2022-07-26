Newport High Street

Town councillors and Newport in Bloom have been involved in discussions which would see a range of trees, in pots, moved into strategic spots on High Street.

Councillor Tim Nelson said the plan could help provide a "foreign city" vibe, while Councillor Peter Scott said such plans would be a nostalgic step back in time for the town.

"Going back half a century or more, there were trees in the High Street and a lot of avenues, such as Audley, had them," said Councillor Scott.

"For various reasons they were taken out.

"But bringing trees back to the High Street is certainly something people are talking about now and the town council's Leisure and Environmental Services [department] have discussed it.

"Personally I think it would be a good look for the town and there are funds we can put towards this kind of thing if it's for the benefit of the town.

"We could start with a dozen or so, in decorative pots, and have them strategically placed in such a position they won't block people's views in vehicles or impact negatively on pedestrians.

"You need CCTV to be able to pick them up as well, in case someone wants to vandalise them.

"We want them to be visible to visitors and if we start with a certain number and they are a hit we can add more. It's a way of brightening up the town and anything that benefits Newport should be welcomed.

"At the moment, there's only a little oasis in the centre of town where you can see any greenery, by Main Street. There's very little else so we should look to do something."

Councillor Nelson added: "It's a brilliant idea. Many of us are familiar with holidays abroad, which have squares where they have trees and you have shade.

"It's something we are talking about and will look to use Newport in Bloom's expertise. I think let's do it and try it.