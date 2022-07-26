Birmingham 2022: Newport baton bearer speaks of her pride after emulating late father

Helen Bourton, from Newport, with the Queen's Baton at Harper Adams University last week.

Helen Bourton's father, Wally Dimmock, carried the torch before the Olympic Games in London in 2012, after being nominated for his services as a volunteer swimming teacher in Wolverhampton.

And, ten years on, Helen, who is chair of Newport Girls Football Club, was given the opportunity to carry the Queen's Baton on a stage of its tour, enjoying the honour during its visit to Harper Adams University.

"It was quite surreal to get the opportunity," Helen said. "My dad was very proud to have the chance to carry the torch in Birmingham in 2012. He'd always championed the roles of volunteers so for him to carry that was lovely.

"And then, for me to get the chance too, with the Queen's Baton, was very special. Sadly my father passed away 18 months ago but my mother Olwyn and other family were there to witness it.

"It was just a lovely experience," she added. "I got to know the other baton bearers on my leg of the tour, which was wonderful. I found that surreal, inspiring and spiritual.

"There were cancer survivors, charity fundraisers, doctors, sporting volunteers and to have the chance to carry the Queen's message, which will read out at the opening ceremony was a wonderful feeling."