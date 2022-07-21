The event set to take place in the idyllic Shropshire setting has been called off

Shropshire Petals and Shropshire Festivals released a joint statement, announcing the cancellation of Shropshire Petal Fields, saying the event had been impacted by a dry spring, which had impacted on the growth of plants.

The flower field experience was due to launch this August at the biodegradable confetti business’s base in Newport and was proving popular in terms of ticket sales.

But organisers reported that the flowers for the flower field experience have not grown as they predicted due to a dry spring followed by disease in that particular field, and topped off by the recent extreme weather.

They said, “It is with great sadness that Shropshire Petals and Shropshire Festivals announce that we have no choice but to cancel the Shropshire Petal Fields event this August.

"We are deeply sorry for the understandable disappointment and frustration this will cause our ticket holders.

"The teams behind the event feel exactly the same, words cannot express how saddened we are after months of preparation.”

Shropshire Festivals will refund all tickets within the next 10 days. They have announced that they plan to launch the event again next year.

“We are committed to learning from the experience, and pressing on with launching Shropshire Petal Fields in 2023," the statement added.

"Again, we won’t be able to confirm dates until nearer the time. We will add all ticket holders to a ticket waiting list, unless they request otherwise.