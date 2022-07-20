Newport Swimming Pool. Picture: Google

Newport Swimming Pool was shut last December while £1 million of improvements were carried out.

The closure was to allow for a range of what was described as "essential maintenance work" to tie in with the council's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Now the pool is set to reopen on Monday (July 25) and Telford and Wrekin council's Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for Leisure, Public health and well-being, Equalities and Partnerships, said: "We are delighted to confirm that Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre is due to reopen on Monday, following The Carbon Reduction Scheme works that we have carried out.

"These works have included installation of new air source heat pump, internal cladding added to the building, remodelling of the pool floor to reduce the depth of the deep end and increase the shallow water area.

"This will make the pool more energy efficient, improve facilities and increase the capacity of the swimming lesson programme, whilst still allowing all existing activities to continue.

"Essential maintenance work to the swimming pool tank, pool surround, water filtration and circulation has also been undertaken. This programme of work is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030."

Newport councillor Thomas Janke welcomed the reopening, saying: "It's good that the refurbishment has taken place.

"It will be a lot more energy efficient and future-proof the pool for generations to come, so I am very supportive of it.

"It's also ideal timing for it to reopen for the summer holidays and it's one of those amenities that local Newport residents have missed over a number of months.

"These kind of facilities are precious in a community and need to be well-maintained so its Kudos to Telford and Wrekin council for putting the funding in place for it to be refurbished.