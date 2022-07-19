The club is continuing its programme at Harper Adams University and recently held its third and final open competition.
The event was judged by Heather Woodhams and eight trophies were decided.
The top award of Photographer of the Year accolade went to Fran Hartshorne in the Advanced Class and Peter Humphrys in the Intermediate class.
Fran was also named Print Photographer of the Year (advanced) while Peter completed a treble as he was crowned Print Photographer of the Year and Projected Image Photographer of the Year ( both intermediate).
Howard Broadbent was named Projected Image Photographer of the Year (Advanced).
The Runners-up in the Photographer of the Year award were Maria Macklin (advanced) and Brian Kerrison (intermediate)
The results of the third open were: Advanced Prints: 1 Fran Hartshorne – A Whisper of Spring, 2 Howard Broadbent– Razorbills, 3 Mick Richardson – The Number 28, 4 Janet Richardson – Ventilation Shaft, Rhyl, 5 Maria Macklin – Green Door, Geraniums & Window Shutters, 6 Edward Kosinski – Chip-Hunting Gulls.
Intermediate Prints: 1 Peter Humphrys – Mist Over the Buachaille, 2 Stephen Haycock – Southwold Pier, 3 Stephen Woolley – Study In Concentration, 4 Stefan Waldendorf – Seeking Shade, 5 Peter Humphrys – Rhododendron Reflection, 6 Stefan Waldendorf –Eagle Owl Approaching.
Advanced PDIs: 1 Edward Kosinski – Lisbon Street Tram, 2 Norman O’Neill – Silver Studded Blues Pairing, 3 Maria Macklin – Sunshine Through My Window, 4 Howard Broadbent – Take Off, 5 Richard Greswell – The Apothecary, 6 Fran Hartshorne – Pink Lily.
Intermediate PDIs: 1 Harry Cheadle – Foggy Day Over Dubai, 2 Peter Humphrys – Bridge to the Buachaille, 3 Brian Kerrison – Little Owls Face Off, 4 Stephen Haycock – Gone Fishing, 5 Ian Garnham –Wilted Love, 6 Harry Cheadle – Floating Storage.
The full programme of the club's meetings and activities are available on its website newportphotoclub.com