Stunning images captured by Newport Photographic Club

By Matthew Panter

A stunning collection of images taken by members of Newport Photographic Club have been revealed.

Foggy Day in Dubai by Harry Cheadle
The club is continuing its programme at Harper Adams University and recently held its third and final open competition.

The event was judged by Heather Woodhams and eight trophies were decided.

The top award of Photographer of the Year accolade went to Fran Hartshorne in the Advanced Class and Peter Humphrys in the Intermediate class.

Fran was also named Print Photographer of the Year (advanced) while Peter completed a treble as he was crowned Print Photographer of the Year and Projected Image Photographer of the Year ( both intermediate).

Howard Broadbent was named Projected Image Photographer of the Year (Advanced).

The Runners-up in the Photographer of the Year award were Maria Macklin (advanced) and Brian Kerrison (intermediate)

The results of the third open were: Advanced Prints: 1 Fran Hartshorne – A Whisper of Spring, 2 Howard Broadbent– Razorbills, 3 Mick Richardson – The Number 28, 4 Janet Richardson – Ventilation Shaft, Rhyl, 5 Maria Macklin – Green Door, Geraniums & Window Shutters, 6 Edward Kosinski – Chip-Hunting Gulls.

Green Door, Geraniums and Window Shutters by Maria Macklin
A Whisper of Spring by Fran Hartshorne
Bridge to the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys
Chip-hunting Gulls by Edward Kosinski
Eagle Owl Approaching by Stefan Waldendorf
Floating Storage by Harry Cheadle
Foggy Day in Dubai by Harry Cheadle
Gone Fishing by Stephen Haycock
Lisbon Street Tram by Edward Kosinski
Mist Over the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys
Pink Lily by Fran Hartshorne
Razorbills by Howard Broadbent
Rhododendron Reflection by Peter Humphrys
Seeking Shade by Stefan Waldendorf
Silver Studded Blues Pairing by Norman O'Neill
Southwold Pier by Brian Kerrison
Study in Concentration by Stephen Woolley
Sunshine Through My Window by Maria Macklin
Take Off by Howard Broadbent
The Apothecary by Richard Greswell
The Number 28 by Mick Richardson
Ventilation Shaft, Rhyl by Janet Richardson
Wilted Love by Ian Garnham
Little Owls Face Off by Brian Kerrison
Intermediate Prints: 1 Peter Humphrys – Mist Over the Buachaille, 2 Stephen Haycock – Southwold Pier, 3 Stephen Woolley – Study In Concentration, 4 Stefan Waldendorf – Seeking Shade, 5 Peter Humphrys – Rhododendron Reflection, 6 Stefan Waldendorf –Eagle Owl Approaching.

Advanced PDIs: 1 Edward Kosinski – Lisbon Street Tram, 2 Norman O’Neill – Silver Studded Blues Pairing, 3 Maria Macklin – Sunshine Through My Window, 4 Howard Broadbent – Take Off, 5 Richard Greswell – The Apothecary, 6 Fran Hartshorne – Pink Lily.

Intermediate PDIs: 1 Harry Cheadle – Foggy Day Over Dubai, 2 Peter Humphrys – Bridge to the Buachaille, 3 Brian Kerrison – Little Owls Face Off, 4 Stephen Haycock – Gone Fishing, 5 Ian Garnham –Wilted Love, 6 Harry Cheadle – Floating Storage.

The full programme of the club's meetings and activities are available on its website newportphotoclub.com





