Foggy Day in Dubai by Harry Cheadle

The club is continuing its programme at Harper Adams University and recently held its third and final open competition.

The event was judged by Heather Woodhams and eight trophies were decided.

The top award of Photographer of the Year accolade went to Fran Hartshorne in the Advanced Class and Peter Humphrys in the Intermediate class.

Fran was also named Print Photographer of the Year (advanced) while Peter completed a treble as he was crowned Print Photographer of the Year and Projected Image Photographer of the Year ( both intermediate).

Howard Broadbent was named Projected Image Photographer of the Year (Advanced).

The Runners-up in the Photographer of the Year award were Maria Macklin (advanced) and Brian Kerrison (intermediate)

The results of the third open were: Advanced Prints: 1 Fran Hartshorne – A Whisper of Spring, 2 Howard Broadbent– Razorbills, 3 Mick Richardson – The Number 28, 4 Janet Richardson – Ventilation Shaft, Rhyl, 5 Maria Macklin – Green Door, Geraniums & Window Shutters, 6 Edward Kosinski – Chip-Hunting Gulls.

Green Door, Geraniums and Window Shutters by Maria Macklin A Whisper of Spring by Fran Hartshorne Bridge to the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys Chip-hunting Gulls by Edward Kosinski Eagle Owl Approaching by Stefan Waldendorf Floating Storage by Harry Cheadle Foggy Day in Dubai by Harry Cheadle Gone Fishing by Stephen Haycock Lisbon Street Tram by Edward Kosinski Mist Over the Buachaille by Peter Humphrys Pink Lily by Fran Hartshorne Razorbills by Howard Broadbent Rhododendron Reflection by Peter Humphrys Seeking Shade by Stefan Waldendorf Silver Studded Blues Pairing by Norman O'Neill Southwold Pier by Brian Kerrison Study in Concentration by Stephen Woolley Sunshine Through My Window by Maria Macklin Take Off by Howard Broadbent The Apothecary by Richard Greswell The Number 28 by Mick Richardson Ventilation Shaft, Rhyl by Janet Richardson Wilted Love by Ian Garnham Little Owls Face Off by Brian Kerrison

Intermediate Prints: 1 Peter Humphrys – Mist Over the Buachaille, 2 Stephen Haycock – Southwold Pier, 3 Stephen Woolley – Study In Concentration, 4 Stefan Waldendorf – Seeking Shade, 5 Peter Humphrys – Rhododendron Reflection, 6 Stefan Waldendorf –Eagle Owl Approaching.

Advanced PDIs: 1 Edward Kosinski – Lisbon Street Tram, 2 Norman O’Neill – Silver Studded Blues Pairing, 3 Maria Macklin – Sunshine Through My Window, 4 Howard Broadbent – Take Off, 5 Richard Greswell – The Apothecary, 6 Fran Hartshorne – Pink Lily.

Intermediate PDIs: 1 Harry Cheadle – Foggy Day Over Dubai, 2 Peter Humphrys – Bridge to the Buachaille, 3 Brian Kerrison – Little Owls Face Off, 4 Stephen Haycock – Gone Fishing, 5 Ian Garnham –Wilted Love, 6 Harry Cheadle – Floating Storage.