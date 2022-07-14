Notification Settings

CCTV plan to crack down on anti-social behaviour at problem spot in Lilleshall

Comments

CCTV is set to be installed at a troubled spot for anti-social behaviour in Lilleshall.

Councillor Andrew Eade

Church Aston and Lilleshall Borough Councillor Andrew Eade says he has been working with Lilleshall Parish Council and Telford and Wrekin Council to look at ways of solving long-standing problems at a vehicular turning space at the top of Lilleshall Hill.

And following a special Parish Council meeting on Wednesday night, it was agreed to purchase and install a fully monitored CCTV camera at the top of Hillside East to help stamp out anti-social problems.

Councillor Eade said: “Working in partnership with both of the Council’s has been very productive, and has brought a quick response including a grant from Telford and Wrekin Council plus £2,000 from my ward fund with the remaining £3,000 allocated by the Parish Council.”

Councillor David Shaw, the Parish Council Chairman, added: “We all look forward to seeing the camera installed as soon as possible and having it monitored 24 hours a day will prove an invaluable tool for stopping anti-social behaviour and improving the lives of our local residents.”

