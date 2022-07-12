Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager is big hit at Newport Show

President of Newport and District Agricultural Society Neil Furniss with Rosemary Shrager

A record-breaking crowd, fine weather and a host of family fun helped mark the triumphant return of historic show.

The sell-out event saw more attendees than ever before in its 132-year history and chef Shrager was a real hit.

She told the crowd watching her cookery demonstration in the Festival of Food area that the Newport Show and its crowd were her favourite since she had returned to doing in-person events.

And chairman of the Festival of Food, Tony Asson, said: “Rosemary was an overwhelming success and a lovely lady to work with.

“As soon as she arrived she was chatting to the public, she went around all the producers and most of the show.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The two demos were packed out and she had some great stories to tell, She added to the sunny day and made it even more fun.”

Visitors thrilled to the breath-taking stunts of the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses display team, youngsters were wowed by the chance to handle birds of prey thanks to Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, and the crowds were even treated to a fly-past by one of only two airworthy Avro Lancaster Bombers.

Show Organiser Sally Western said: “With great fine weather, thousands of happy visitors, and a whole host of fun, it was absolutely an absolutely fantastic day."