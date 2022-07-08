Newport's X-Ray unit opens after incredible £200,000 fundraising drive

X Ray Appeal Chair Dr Nick Tindall, Mayor Councillor Ian Perry, Newport Rotary Lite President Margie Haslop, League of Friends Chair Margaret Woodcock, Linden Hall Practice GP Dr Stefan Waldendorf and Radiographer Caroline Holroyd with the new digital X Ray equipment.

The unit, which will help GP Practices in Newport offer care closer to home, and greatly improve access to services for patients, was opened by Mayor Councillor Ian Perry today.

It comes after an X-Ray Appeal, which has been led jointly by the Newport League of Friends, the two Newport GP Practices – Wellington Road and Linden Hall – plus Newport Rotary Lite, raised nearly £200,000 despite Covid causing havoc with fundraising events.

Newport League Of Friends Chair Margaret Woodcock said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see this wonderful unit opened. It will be a huge asset to the people of Newport and the surrounding villages.

"It will help our local GPs to get X-rays more quickly, link them up with hospitals in Telford and Shrewsbury, and hugely help local patients get better access to services and well as reducing some really difficult travel times. And the Unit fits in well with all the other services that the Cottage Care Centre provides.

“The Newport League of Friends raises about £50,000 a year through our shop on Baddeley Court and that pays for the Radiographer, insurance and other running costs but we knew we couldn’t raise over £150,000 on our own to replace the old X Ray unit.

"So we teamed up with the GP Practices and Newport Rotary Lite to run a fundraising campaign and the support we have received right across the community has been astonishing."

X-Ray Appeal Chair Dr Nick Tindall added: “As ever the community of Newport and the villages stepped up, did whatever they could to help despite all their own worries and pressures, and helped us raise nearly £200,000 in less than three years – there are some amazing people and groups around here.

"The new unit is digital so GPs will have much quicker access to X-rays and the results will go straight to the hospital for interpretation. It will also particularly benefit our older residents, young parents and those struggling with the cost of living crisis as many patients won’t need to go to Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals – it’s two buses to get to the PRH from Newport, and over two hours by bus to the Royal Shrewsbury.”

Newport Rotary Lite President Margie Haslop added: “We were delighted to be asked to be a partner in this amazing appeal.

"It was an easy decision to become involved despite all the work involved. The need for the new X-Ray unit was so clear, and it was a real pleasure to team up with the League of Friends and the two GP Practices.