Newport boys school plans to admit girls for first time in history from 2024

Haberdasher's Adams Grammar School in Newport

Haberdasher's Adams Grammar School in Newport is launching a consultation over the move, which would see the first cohort of girls arrive in September 2024.

In a letter to school alumni, headteacher Gary Hickey said: "In December we will be launching a formal public consultation on Adams becoming a fully co-ed school, with the aim of the new admissions policy being in place for the entrance test in September 2023 and with the first cohort of girls arriving in September 2024.

"Adams has been a boys school since it was founded in 1656, with girls being admitted to the sixth form since 1993. The world has changed, and is changing, and today things are very different.

"The co-educational experience has many benefits for both girls and boys.

"It prepares them for the real world. Whether at work, home or in school, men and women are in constant contact and have to cooperate in daily life. One of the main benefits of a co-educational school is that children will be introduced to this early on in life, and find it easier to build proper relationships – whether it be work or personal – with the opposite sex. By continuing to provide the broad and varied curriculum we already do, but in a co-educational setting, all our children will learn to be confident, resilient and compassionate young adults."

Mr Hickey also said the move would encourage better socialisation and communication and more diversity.

He said the school will be addressing concerns such as toilet/washing facilities and inclusiveness in sport.

He added: "We are not seeking at this stage to introduce girls boarding at school, nor increase the overall pupil admission number. Any change to a school admissions policy has to legally go to public consultation between December and February of each annual cycle. So, we will be launching the official public consultation in December 2022.