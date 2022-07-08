Councillor Andrew Eade is unhappy with anti-social behaviour at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Church Aston

Councillors say they have received a number of complaints over trouble at the newly-renamed Queen Elizabeth II Park in Church Aston, off Wallshead Way.

Abusive language, graffiti and damage to trees and equipment are some of the issues which have been raised and councillor Andrew Eade, who represents Church Aston, branded the actions 'unacceptable'.

The Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team this week confirmed on social media channels that they were aware of concerns in the area.

And Cllr Eade said: "Queen Elizabeth II Park is a great community facility enjoyed by families, children and adults of all ages.

"It has seen a lot of investment from the Parish Council and myself over a number of years.

"It is bad enough to see it vandalised and strewn with obscene graffiti, which is an appalling and mindless thing to happen.

"But we are hearing of abusive youths using foul language and behaviour, which is making families feel threatened. This is totally unacceptable."

Councillor Andrew Eade at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Church Aston

"I have a clear message to such mindless thugs and that is to stay away from our park and community as you are not welcome."

Newport councillor Peter Scott added: "There are a lot of people concerned about this anti-social behaviour.

"There has been damage to benches, play equipment and trees in the park. It’s been a real cause of concern and we are pressing for more police patrols.”

On Sunday, the Newport SNT tweeted: "Our PCSOs are at Church Aston Park following concerns of Anti Social Behaviour, if any residents would like to chat with us."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for a comment on the problems but has yet to respond.

But the police website states: "From aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs or animals, anti-social behaviour takes many forms.

"If you’ve witnessed antisocial behaviour, please report it to us. Reports are dealt with by our control room in exactly the same way whether you report it online or call 101."