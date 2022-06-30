Notification Settings

Dates released for flower fields events

By Dominic Robertson

Organisers of a new flower field experience have announced their limited opening dates.

The Shropshire Petals and Shropshire Festivals teams at Shrewsbury Food Festival
Shropshire Petals is teaming up with Shropshire Festivals, to offer the perfect photo opportunity in their Newport flower fields this August.

The flower field will be open daily from Friday, August 5, until Sunday, August 14, with more dates to be released based on the speed the flowers grow.

This is the first-time access has been given to the public to visit Shropshire Petals’ field of delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, and wildflowers.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with a fellow award-winning Shropshire business to offer something brand new for the region,” said Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals.

“Come along for fun, flowers, and pretty photos. There will be street food, kids’ activities, and the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flowers too."

Tickets and information are available from shropshireflowerfield.co.uk.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

