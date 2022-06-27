Notification Settings

Opening up to show the beautiful gardens of Newport

By Matthew Panter
Newport
Published:

Newport in Bloom's popular 'Through the Garden Gate' returns for the first time since the pandemic this Sunday.

Andy Darley, pictured, and Vicky Hughes are opening up their garden in Newport
Andy Darley, pictured, and Vicky Hughes are opening up their garden in Newport

The event will offer the public the opportunity to view 10 very different gardens, each with their own specific styles and stories.

The owners of the gardens will all be available to chat about their experiences from concept to present day.

Refreshments, including home-made cakes, will be available and there will be the chance to win raffle prizes with proceeds going towards Newport in Bloom’s planting in the town next year.

Tickets are available for purchase from Hey Jude’s and Daisy Chain or on the day from the individual gardens.

The Newport in Bloom committee said: "The visits will be an inspiration to anyone looking for ideas for their own gardens."

The gardens will be open on Sunday from 10.30am-4pm and tickets are £5, under-16s go free.

The addresses are:

Summerhill Cottage, 3 Cheney Hill, TF10 8HA

71A Forton Road, TF10 8BU

32 Chetwynd Grove, TF10 7JN

38 Chetwynd Grove, TF10 7JN

6 Water Lane, TF10 7LD

68 Barnmeadow Road, TF10 7NS

Allotments, Meadowview Road, TF10 7NL

Denesdale, Audley Avenue, TF10 7DS

Dog Bank, Church Aston, TF10 7HS

7 The Close, Church Aston, TF10 9JL

Newport
Telford
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

