Joy as 11 young dancers from the same studio win places in Swan Lake cast

Amelia Bell, front, is among 11 pupils at Cannock's Stephaneta School of Dancing to join English Youth Ballet's Swan Lake troupe

To the delight of the children and their coaches at Stephaneta School of Dancing all were snapped up by the English Youth Ballet for the full production at the Regent Theatre, in Hanley, in September.

The talented girls Amelia Bell, Miley Czuczman, Mia Rutherford, all nine; Amber Mae Gough, Lucy Babington, both eight; Frankie Parker, 10; Isabella Gibbs, Olivia Neuchterlien, Amelia Lewis, all 11; Millie Babington, 13, and Lyla Cintas, 12, beat off stiff competition to be selected for the 80 places.

Deb Rutherford of the centre, based in Kingston Court Shopping Arcade, Walsall Road, in Cannock, says it is a fantastic achievement for the girls and the studio.

"We have had a 100 per cent success rate in the dancers auditions for the English Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake in Stoke.

"All 11 dancers, aged eight to 13, were successful in their auditions and have all been offered a coveted place in the ballet. Out of hundreds of auditions only 80 places were offered."

"They study various grades of International Dance Teachers Association ballet syllabus."