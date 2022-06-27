Rob and will with Rob's dad Andrew

Robert Humphris, from Market Drayton, and Will Charman, from Newport, took on the intrepid challenge to raise awareness and funds for charities close to them.

Robert wanted to raise money to help fund defibrillators after suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2020, aged 23.

And Will was determined to raising money for The Azaylia Foundation, which supports children fighting cancer, after his own daughter, Phoebe-Rose, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at two.

The pair, alongside Robert's dad Andrew, completed the challenge last weekend in 21 hours and 48 minutes and have been supported by Market Drayton Rugby Club, AR Richards Ltd and the Kings Arms Pub.

Robm, who has raised more than £3000, said: "I only set my target at £500 so I'm thrilled.

"The money will help Project H, who install defibrillators out in the community.

"And I'm keen to raise awareness of what to do in a situation where someone has a cardiac arrest after my own personal experience.

"I was out running on a lane near Market Drayton after work when I collapsed. I was going the gym five days a week, and going out on my bike, so there was no real pre-cursor to what happened to me.

"I can't remember any of it personally but the lads I was with – Drew and Jake Maskel – gave me CPR before the ambulance arrived and used a defib on me.

"I was in hospital for three weeks after that and am now fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) but was to continue to push the importance of the need for defibs in the community."

Will, meanwhile, has now raised over £6,000 and said he'd seen at first hand the work of the The Azaylia Foundation which was set up by Safiyya Vorajee and Ashley Cain after the tragic loss of their baby Azaylia Diamond Cain after an eight-month battle with leukaemia.

"When we were told Phoebe-Rose had leukaemia in December, I felt helpless," said Will. "Each month now, she is getting better and better and is such a happy little girl and very resilient. She takes things in her stride, she's incredible.

"But I am determined to do all I can to support others who are in our situation. During our stay at Birmingham Children's Hospital, The Azaylia Foundation worked tirelessly to lift the spirits of the children and parents.

"On Christmas Day, Safiyya delivered huge hampers full of amazing presents for the kids while Ashley ran a marathon to raise money for a young boy needing treatment. They are fantastic and hopefully this money can help in some way."