Gardens to open on Sunday for town's blooming main fundraiser

By David TooleyNewportPublished:

Newport in Bloom's major fundraising event of the year will be taking place at the weekend (Sunday, July 3).

The map is available from town shops

Called Through the Garden Gate the day gives people the chance to wander around some of the best private gardens in the Newport and Church Aston area.

Jane Stiles, of Newport in Bloom, said it will give people the chance to view 10 gardens and raise funds for the town's spectacular floral displays, which this year includes 160 hanging baskets.

Tickets are available cash only for £5 for adults and free for under 16s from Daisy Chain and Hey Jude's in the town. Refreshments and a raffle will also be organised during garden gate opening times from 10.30am to 4pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

