Enjoy Newport in Bloom as popular garden event returns

Michael's Garden - Denesdale, (Audley Avenue)

The event takes place on Sunday, July 3, will offer the public the opportunity to view ten different gardens, each with their own specific styles and stories.

The owners of the gardens will all be happy to discuss their experiences from concept to present day and the visits will be an inspiration to anyone looking for ideas for their own gardens.

Among those to visit will be Margaret's Garden – Summerhill Cottage. This is largely a mainly grassed garden with flower and shrub beds, a rose bed and wild flower beds. There is also a young orchard and soft fruit patch.

Andrew & Lynn's Garden - Forton Road

Garden two, Andrew and Lynn's Garden on Forton Road is split into two levels – a natural garden pond and ‘fish conservatory’ sits at the upper level and is retained by a low wall that doubles seating.

Garden three – Tim and Jill's Garden in Chetwynd Grove has a small front garden consisting of shrubs and perennials while the rear garden slopes down to the Strine brook and has shrubs,.

Vicki and Andrew's Garden, also in Chetwynd Grove, has been transformed from an overgrown, neglected wilderness.

The garden is split into three areas; formal planting sloping down to the kitchen garden which leads into the secret garden and the Strine brook.

Further gardens in Water Lane, Barnmeadow Road, Newport Allotments in Meadow View Road and Denesdale, Audley Avenue will also be available for viewing.

And others include Veronica's Garden, Dogbank Cottage, Church Aston. Surrounded by trees, the garden at Dogbank is a haven for wildlife with many species of birds and family of hedgehogs.

Pauline & Mike's Garden - The Close, (Church Aston)

The large fish pool attracts frogs and newts.

The Close in Church Aston will also be available for viewing.

Presented over half an acre on two levels at the rear of the property, the top is a formal layout with lawn, herbaceous plant borders and shrubs plus a small wildlife pond.

The lower level has vegetable patches with fruit trees, grassy areas with mature trees and a winter garden.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Newport in Bloom’s planting in the town next year.