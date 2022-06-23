Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Art sale set to take place in Newport as part of Pride celebrations

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

Paintings and photographs will be among work on sale at a special art market this weekend.

Members of the Newport LGBTQ Society
Members of the Newport LGBTQ Society

A Pride Art Fair will take place on Sunday from 10am-3pm in Novella Craft and Cocktails in High Street.

It has been organised by Newport's LGBTQ Society and will also see art prints, gemstone jewellery, badges and pins for sale.

Lorna Cowley, from the society, said: "We wanted to give people the opportunity to sell their work and give them a platform. We know it can be hard for small creators when just starting up businesses.

"We want to have a colourful, vibrant market, full of interesting things so I think it will be good. Hopefully people will come out and we will have our lovely committee members in the High Street to let people know about it."

The society has been involved in a host of events in the town this month, including the carnival and they have also held a quiz.

A Stonewall Fundraiser is being held on Saturday from 12-4pm in Newport Square.

The Newport Pride Extravaganza takes place on Saturday night from 10.30pm at Central Square in Main Street, featuring DJ Harry Hancock.

"Every single event we have held this month we have reached different audiences, young or old people," said Lorna. "A lot of people have wanted to see what we are about which is lovely. Many have said it's about time we had an LGBTQ Society in town, so that's really nice."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News