Art sale set to take place in Newport as part of Pride celebrations

Members of the Newport LGBTQ Society

A Pride Art Fair will take place on Sunday from 10am-3pm in Novella Craft and Cocktails in High Street.

It has been organised by Newport's LGBTQ Society and will also see art prints, gemstone jewellery, badges and pins for sale.

Lorna Cowley, from the society, said: "We wanted to give people the opportunity to sell their work and give them a platform. We know it can be hard for small creators when just starting up businesses.

"We want to have a colourful, vibrant market, full of interesting things so I think it will be good. Hopefully people will come out and we will have our lovely committee members in the High Street to let people know about it."

The society has been involved in a host of events in the town this month, including the carnival and they have also held a quiz.

A Stonewall Fundraiser is being held on Saturday from 12-4pm in Newport Square.

The Newport Pride Extravaganza takes place on Saturday night from 10.30pm at Central Square in Main Street, featuring DJ Harry Hancock.