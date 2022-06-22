Thousands of tickets snapped up for Shropshire flowers events

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the events which take in the idyllic Shropshire setting

Shropshire Festivals has teamed up with confetti business Shropshire Petals, to offer people the perfect photo opportunity amongst acres of British flowers this summer.

From the start of August, the experience is set to open at the Shropshire Petals base in Newport, allowing visitors to wander through their giant field of colourful flowers.

Tickets for the events went on sale last Friday, and Beth Heath, of Shropshire Festivals said thousands had already been snapped up.

She said: "It is unbelievable, we have sold more tickets in a shorter space of time than any event we have ever done."

Shropshire Petal Fields will be open for a limited time, with people allowed to stroll amongst delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers and wildflowers.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said this is the first time access has been given to the public to visit their flower fields.

She said: "This will be a unique experience for flower lovers and families, to get completely immersed in our stunning fields.

“There will be a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow and white flowers, that will enchant visitors of all ages. And that’s not all. Kids can enjoy woodland fun to discover nature and complete a charming gnome trail. There will be tasty street food to whet your appetite and the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flowers too. Bring the family for a picnic and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The centre of the field will feature a viewing platform for visitors to take in the stunning views.

The flower field will be open daily from Friday, August 5, until Sunday, August 14, with more dates to be released.