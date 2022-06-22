Notification Settings

Newport Flower Club celebrates a landmark anniversary

Newport Flower Club has reached a special milestone and enjoyed a blooming great event to celebrate.

The club was hoping to celebrate its 40th Club foundation anniversary in 2020, but the pandemic intervened.

So the committee decided to have a combined celebration meeting this month to recognise both its foundation and the Queen’s Platinum Anniversary.

To mark the special occasions, they invited demonstrator and teacher Dawn Weaver to the meeting who, amongst her many other awards, has won five gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show for her floral designs.

The title of her demonstration was “Artistic Licence” and she produced beautiful colourful designs which many members were happy to take home as raffle prizes.

Following the demonstration the members joined in with a hearty rendition of the National Anthem, accompanied by Kath Turner on her street organ and enjoyed celebratory refreshments.

