Talks held on the future of policing in Newport

There are calls to up the presence of police in Newport

Town councillors met with Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Campion and MP Mark Pritchard last week to discuss law and order in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

The meeting came after Mr Campion's ‘estates strategy’ revealed a decision to work in partnership with nearby Shifnal Town Council, to create a Police Safer Neighbourhood Office in its old station building.

Newport councillor Peter Scott said that had also prompted the Town Council to seek reassurance on a step up in actions locally.

"The meeting was a step forward and the Town council is hoping to work collaboratively with the PCC in the future and hopefully see some kind of change and progress moving forward," said councillor Scott. "Newport has a growing population.

"They will be reopening part of the old police station at Shifnal so that if there's a PCSO or PC using it, they will put an A board outside and the public can go an report stuff to them.

"What we have said is that we need action to be taken here too.

"For example, what about possibility of, at the fire station, our local police officers doing the same thing, sticking an A board out there when they can meet with the public?

"The other thing is the potential for more mobile police surgeries. That's obviously dependent on manpower and when they can.

"But the local force confirmed to me that they are doing their best to have more than those.

"Obviously, if they do come forward with more of those surgeries, then the public should go to them. If the public don''t use them, they will stop having them.

"As a council we are looking to get more of a police presence in the town and a base of some sort. We are getting steadily more anti-social behaviour in the area and you need it policed."

Reflecting on the discussions, PCC John Campion said he was keen to ensure people in the community felt safe.

"I was pleased to meet with Mark Pritchard MP and councillors following concerns around a rise in anti-social behaviour," he said.

"I remain committed to working with partners to understand the needs of communities, particularly those of Newport, and identify solutions that will make people feel safer.”

In his ‘estates strategy’ he outlined more detailed proposals for the entire region by 2030, including Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The plans are going out to public consultation