Newport Musical Group collect their award

Marketing co-ordinator Maria Wilkinson said the committee had received incredible feedback from the public about the popular event which was making a welcome return following the pandemic.

"So many people commented what a fantastic event it was and we saw record crowds of about 8,000 people attend, which was just amazing," said Maria.

"The feedback we've had as a committee with so many people saying it was the best carnival ever has been incredible and honestly quite humbling."

Forton Day Nursery received a top award

Community winners received new glass trophies this year for first prize, with a special Jubilee Cup for Best Overall Float kindly donated by vice chairman, Andrew Griffin with certificates for second and third place, as as below.

For the first time, every child that took part in the procession with their school or nursery received an individual, commemorative Jubilee medal as a keepsake from the event.

The carnival winners have now been announced as Best Overall Float: Newport CE Infant School and Best Schools Float: Winner - Newport CE Junior School, 2nd: Moorfield Primary School, 3rd: Church Aston Infant School.

Best Nursery Float: Winner - Forton Day Nursery, 2nd: Play-Days Nursery, 3rd: Noah's Ark Nursery and Out Of School Club.

Best Community Group: Winner: Newport Musical Theatre Group, 2nd: Lilleshall Panto, 3rd: Urban Outsteppers