Newport praised as Pride celebrations begin

Enya Battersby, chair of Newport's LGBTQ Society

The society has only existed for year and the committee has been working tirelessly to plan the first official Newport Pride, which is taking place throughout this month.

Their events started by holding a stall at the Newport Carnival on Saturday and Pride Picnic in Norbroom Park on Sunday and the group raised more than £400 for charity.

Enya Battersby, Chair of the Newport Pride Committee and President of the LGBTQ Society, said: "When I moved to Newport, to live with my partner Tig, I was shocked there had never been an LGBTQ presence here as I had previously lived in places like Bristol where it was vibrant.

"We set up the group last year and held a pride picnic where 10 people came and the next time 20 people attended and it has grown ever since, which has been really great."

Charlie Jade, Orna Cowley, back left, Maddy Davies, Sophie Pool, Charlotte Collier and Ruby Davies

"It was wonderful to be a part of the carnival at the weekend. We were touched and warmed by the amazing welcome we received from the community on Saturday.

"And, the following day, we held a fantastic picnic. People of all ages, parents and children came together and we enjoyed great food and good games.

"It was brilliant and people really came out of their shells and had a good time."

The Society has more events to come including a Pride Quiz, which is being held on Tuesday, June 21 from 8pm in Novella, High Street.

Maximum team sizes are six and details are available by contacting LGBTQ Society, Newport, Shropshire on Facebook.

A Stonewall Fundraiser is being held on Saturday, June 25, from 12-4pm in Newport Square.

The Newport Pride Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, June 25, from 10.30pm at Central Square in Main Street, featuring DJ Harry Hancock.