Newport company funds life-saving defibrillator for community

Peter and Clare Booth with the new defibrillator

Peter Booth Electrical Contractors have installed and registered a defibrillator outside their shop door on Stafford Road for the public to use 24 hours a day.

The defibrillator was self-funded and co-owner Clare Booth said: "We just thought the more defibrillators in Newport the better.

"There wasn't really one near us and because we are on a busy road, we felt it would be better for the residents here because you never know when someone is going to need one.

"It's outside the front of the shop now so it's there, freely available for everyone, should they need it.

"We try to help the local community as much as we can. Pete and I are both born and bred in Newport so want to help as much as we can and this is something else we felt we wanted to do."