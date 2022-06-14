Lucy defies the odds to complete sponsored walk for Ukraine

Lucy Hopkins with her walker

Lucy Hopkins, aged 27, has cerebral palsy and had only managed to complete a one-mile journey using a special walker before taking on her challenge.

However, she wanted to raise money for the American charity United Help Ukraine which supplies medical equipment and other things desperately needed in the war-ravaged country.

Lucy, who has suffered from cerebral palsy since birth, made her fundraising walk on June 12 and has raised £2,090 through donations to her justgiving page.

She said that her original plan had been to raise £500.

"I had to raise my target as people were really so generous.

"Friends and family have supported me and although I had never walked a two-mile distance before really wanted to complete the challenge."

Previously Lucy has raised money for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital by driving an electric wheelchair up the Wrekin 15 years ago.

Her father, David Hopkins, a 66-year-old retired geologist, said: "Lucy had only ever completed one mile and was really determined to complete the two miles from home at Howle to the Sutherland Arms at Tibberton.

"She was supplied with a walker, which is like a zimmer-frame on wheels, by the hospital for physiotherapy to encourage her to use her legs.

"Normally she uses this for exercise around the house and garden.

"Her older brother, Mike, a 32-year-old surgeon, came up with the idea of walking to the pub and set up a justgiving page.

"Lucy also has a twin brother, Sam, who is a pilot for British Airways, and another brother, James, who is a 30-year-old engineer in the Black Country."