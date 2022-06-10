Potato harvesting ready for Newport Show competition

newport show

The show’s annual potato growing competition involves pupils in schools across Newport and its surrounding districts all growing potatoes, with the winning bumper crop securing £100 to be spent on school gardening equipment.

Current Newport Show President Neil Furniss, a potato farmer himself, and Vice President, Caroline Belcher, are also taking part.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said: “The potato competition is a great example of how Newport Show reaches out to the local community and actively involves children to promote all things food and farming. Education is at the heart of Newport Show.

“The competition itself is hotly contested, and I know our young growers in schools across the region will be joining us in the Education Marquee at 11am on July 9 to hear the final result.

“Our volunteers will be visiting the schools and digging up the potatoes from June 27 – each crop will then be weighed and stored in a secret location ready for the great reveal on Show day."

With the return of the show now less than a month away, organisers are reminding competitors for various classes of the final deadlines for entries.

The livestock and horses categories close on June 17 and the canine category will be closing soon, while the vintage tractors entries close on June 27.

Sally added: “We’d also like to remind people that it really isn’t long now until our early bird offer closes – tickets are selling well, and your last chance to get your hands on them at the reduced Early Bird Price is Sunday, July 3 – at midnight.”