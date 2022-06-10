Action plan to tackle night-time anti-social issues in Newport

Newport town centre

Police from Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team met with partners from the town council, Telford & Wrekin Borough Council and local businesses this week to look at ways to reduce alcohol-related offences that occur as part of the night-time economy.

It came as town and borough councillor Peter Scott said he had been contacted by one town centre business owner, who had suffered from several incidents of people being sick outside her shop, while her windows had been broken on more than one occasion.

The meeting with police was instigated by councillor Scott as a result and he's keen for solutions to be found as the town works towards Purple Flag status, which recognises a town’s vibrant night-time economy while adding layers of safety and promoting the well-being of visitors.

"A business owner who contacted me about sick outside her premises said it was a regular thing," said councillor Scott.

"I took a watering can down and got rid of it but a couple of days later it had happened again."

An area of the town near The Square has been identified as an area where action could be taken.

"What we are looking for is the potential for signage to tell people there that they are on CCTV," said councillor Scott.

"Then we could also look at another camera directly on the spots and hopefully get the area lit better at night too.

"We feel that if we expose spots to all and sundry, they might be less used by people who abuse the area. So we have all gone away now to consider the options and see what we can do and if we can finance any scheme."

He added: "For me, the night time economy has to feel safe and people have to feel it's welcoming so we want to faze out any potential for anti-social, alcohol-related problems.

"Yes we want people to have fun but many businesses rely on people looking through their window and shoppers are, of course, put off if there's, for example, sick or rubbish on the floor."

And the councillor also urged people to get involved more by report any issues.

"Anyone who notices any anti-social behaviour should use the MyTelford app and report it. We want to make sure all anti-social behaviour is reported.