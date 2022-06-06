Notification Settings

Newport makes memories during Platinum Jubilee

By Matthew Panter

Newport’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations were declared a massive success and “joyous occasion” fitting for The Queen.

The Ronnies at Newport's Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Peter Scott
The town held its ‘Big Lunch’ event on Sunday, having held a beacon lighting event two days before.

And despite Sunday’s damp conditions, Councillor Peter Scott said residents of the market town really made the most of the day.

“The weather might have put some people off but those who turned up really enjoyed themselves,” he said.

“The entertainment was brilliant. The Ronnies really got the crowd going and there literally was dancing in the street.

“People took it for what it was – a damp day but one where we carried on regardless. A lot of memories were made thanks to everyone’s efforts."

Celebrations in Newport

“It was a big success. The Newport Events team did a lot of work towards it and thanks to them for the work they put in.

“It was a real community event and people really made the best of it.

“It was a joyous occasion fit for a Queen.” who has reigned for 70 years and, following on from a successful Beacon Lighting event, I feel Newport Town Council deserves credit for giving the people a special celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

