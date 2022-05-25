Waters Edge Festival returns this weekend – with major Britpop headliners

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/09/2021..Pics at Chetwynd Deer Park, Newport at the Waters Edge Festival. Sarah Spirals from Cequin Circus..

The Waters Edge Festival returns to Newport's Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday.

Last year saw the festival take place for the first time with more than 1,000 people turning out to enjoy the event.

This year's headliners are Dodgy, known for their hits 'Staying out for the Summer' and 'Good Enough'.

Organiser Darren Wood said they were delighted to be returning with a top-class band at the top of the bill.

He said: “Our first festival was superb, we sold out in advance and the people of Newport showed support at the event in their numbers, the sun shone, the music, food and drink were superb and we even had the Red Arrows Fly Past.

"We were very pleased with all the bands that supported our first festival last year, and we have some stunning bands and musicians once again.

"We are over the moon that we have secured ‘Dodgy’ to headline the event, I listened to them in my teens and I am sure that many more people of Newport and surrounding areas will be keen to come and experience them up close and personal at our intimate event, this is a band that graces large stages throughout the UK and beyond.

"We also have an amazing selection of local food vendors attending, the return of the ever-popular Axe Throwing with the Timber Jacks and a new addition this year of the Panic Family Circus. Making sure the day is fun for all the family."

This is the first Waters Edge Festival to take place this year – with a second taking place on September 10 at the same venue.

Mr Wood said: "We are lucky to have made some great contacts with wonderful musicians over the years and are also pleased to announce that we have two acts that play Glastonbury most years joining us in May, Texas Born Rodney Branigan and London Based Cable Street Collective will be bringing more talent the day alongside Wales-based Big Joe Bone and local bands, The Endings & the Wayne Martin Band."