Newport Junior School celebrating 'good' rating by inspectors

Celebrations: Andrew Rotherham, Orla Bates, Headteacher Nicola Moody, Isla Jones 10, Megan Wheat and Charlie Casewell, eight

Newport CE Junior School received a rating of 'good' following an inspection at the beginning of March, but the inspector believes it could be judged higher.

Now, Newport Junior School will receive a Section 5 inspection in the next two years to consider whether it could actually be graded as 'outstanding'.

Nicola Moody, headteacher of NJS said: ‘The findings of this inspection are a credit to the staff, governors, parents and pupils of NJS.

"By working together we have achieved great things in spite of a pandemic and at a time when Ofsted have raised expectations for what they need schools to achieve, this is a truly impressive accomplishment.

In the report, NJS has been described as a 'caring and happy place to learn', with the behaviour of pupils being observed as 'exemplary'.

The report stated that the 'curriculum is inspiring, highly engaging and well designed in all subjects and year groups,' with staff having expert subject knowledge.

It was also stated that school leaders 'prioritise reading', with the phonics programme being 'well structured' and 'expertly delivered.'

It was suggested that, by a way of improvement, that school leaders should ensure that parents receive clear information about SEND and the support their child receives.

A small number of parents had raised concerns that school leaders had not provided them with sufficient information about special needs support.

However, the leaders acknowledge that due to the Covid pandemic, the communication with parents about SEND has not been as effective.

Safeguarding was labelled as 'effective' by the Ofsted inspector, with the welfare of pupils at the school being a top priority for members of staff.

Praising the staff at the school, Nicola added: "I was delighted with the inspectors recognition of the ‘exceptional spirit of teamwork’ that was apparent during her visit to NJS.

"This really does capture the morale amongst the staff who share an aspirational vision for the school and support each other to achieve their potential.

"I am filled with gratitude to all of them and immensely appreciative to be a part of that team."

Chair of Governors Laurie Boardman celebrated: “I was confident that the Ofsted inspection would confirm the Governing Bodies view that the school was at the very least “good”, if not “outstanding”.

"The findings of this latest Ofsted inspection confirms this and we as a governing body are immensely pleased and very proud of this achievement.

"It is testament to the leadership of the head teacher and the dedication and passion of the Newport Junior school staff and how they live the school values of Compassion, Courage and Community, particularly during the last two years which has been a challenge to all.