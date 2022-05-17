Elderly cat abandoned in Newport

The elderly cat is now in the care of the RSPCA

The tabby and white elderly female cat was handed into a vet practice after being found by a member of the public.

It was spotted near the junction between Henton Road and Goldcliff Road, in Newport at about 9pm on Tuesday, 10 May.

Gemma Black, RSPCA deputy chief inspector said: “The cat is microchipped however sadly the chip details are not up to date.

“We have attended the chip address but the people there don't know anything about the cat and the number on the chip is no longer connected. We suspect it's the old address of the owners.

“She is quite an elderly cat, so it is very sad to think someone had possibly just dumped her – and in such a rural location where she may not have been found quickly.

“She is now in our care and we are making enquiries to try and find out where she has come from.

"If anyone has any information about this to please contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA has seen a 29 per cent increase in abandonment over winter and is braced for one of the toughest summers it has ever faced.

The charity is concerned that more animals will be relinquished in the face of rising costs, coupled with owners struggling to cope with behavioural challenges from pets bought during the pandemic.