Newport celebrates its high street

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/05/2022 - Newport High Street Day 2022..

Shoppers and townsfolk enjoyed the best of what Newport had to offer, with many shops taking part in a high street window dressing competition with a jubilee theme ahead of next month's celebrations.

The event ran from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and also took place in Oakengates, Madeley, Southwater, Itonbridge, Dawley and Wellington.

organised by Telford and Wrekin Council to try and boost trade and awareness of what the towns have to offer after the lock downs, in Newport there was also street performers, music. jugglers, stilt walkers and a host of stalls

Newport councillor Peter Scott said: "We did them last year in July when we were coming out of lock down and it was very successful and brought a lot of people into the town and this weekend was similar