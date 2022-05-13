Notification Settings

Van driver fined for filming crash scene on A41 near Newport

Two cars crashed on a busy road near a Shropshire town - and a van driver has been fined for recording the scene on their phone.

Photo: Operational Patrol Unit
The two black cars collided on the A41's junction for Cheswardine, near Newport on Friday morning, and police and ambulance crews attended at around 6am.

West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit for Shropshire tweeted: "Whilst dealing with an RTC on the A41, near Newport today officers had to deal with a van driver who drove by, mobile phone in hand, recording the incident.

"This is both dangerous and illegal. Six points and a £200 fine should help them avoid making the same mistake again."

Police said at least one person suffered injuries in the crash but that they were not understood to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.

