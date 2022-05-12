Notification Settings

Council elects new mayor

By Dominic RobertsonNewportPublished:

A town council has confirmed the unanimous election of its new mayor.

Councillor Ian Perry, the new mayor of Newport.

Councillor Ian Perry will take on the role at Newport Town Council, after the vote at the annual meeting.

Cllr Perry represents Newport’s West Ward and has served for 11 years.

This is his first time as the town mayor although he has served as deputy mayor previously.

Cllr Parry said: “I am very proud to announce that I was unanimously elected town mayor of Newport.

"Thank you to all the councillors for their trust in me and special thanks to the outgoing mayor Councillor Lyn Fowler who has guided the council well over the last difficult 12 months and has agreed to be my deputy for the next year."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

