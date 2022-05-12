Council elects new mayor

Councillor Ian Perry, the new mayor of Newport.

Councillor Ian Perry will take on the role at Newport Town Council, after the vote at the annual meeting.

Cllr Perry represents Newport’s West Ward and has served for 11 years.

This is his first time as the town mayor although he has served as deputy mayor previously.

Cllr Parry said: “I am very proud to announce that I was unanimously elected town mayor of Newport.