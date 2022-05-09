Bob's cross America walk is hit hard after he contracts Covid

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR PIC 29/3/21 WITH VIDEO Completing his virtual Lands End to John O'Groats walk, Bob Williams, of Newport..

Bob Williams set off on the 2,274 mile challenge of walking Route 66 virtually in November and was 1,300 miles into the trek when he embarked on a two week Mediterranean cruise on the P and O ship Azura.

By walking circuits of the promenade deck and walking ashore he managed to hit his target of walking seven miles each day.

But on May 2 his partner tested positive for Covid and although Bob tested negative he had to go into isolation for five days bringing the enjoyment of the cruise to a halt.

But worse was to follow. On Friday he also tested positive and is now quarantined.

"It's a lonely and frustrating existence but I'm determined to keep walking. The cabin is not big and although the view from the balcony is ever changing its all very boring.

"I haven't left the cabin since Monday. We were due to return to the UK on May 5 but I have no idea when we will be leaving the ship."

Bob, from Newport, is well known in Shropshire cricketing circles, being president of the Shropshire Cricket Board and a former chairman of Newport CC.

He is the former Shropshire Star racing editor and was also editor of several weekly papers in the county.

He is doing the virtual challenge to raise funds for Sepsis research which claimed the life of his wife Jean in 2018.

He has a Justgiving page at Justgiving.com/bobwilliams1112.

Bob is aiming to complete the walk by the end of 2022.