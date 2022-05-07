Nobody hurt after Newport house fire scare

The fire happened at Hallcroft Gardens shortly before noon. Initially there was concern that people may be inside, but fire crews ascertained that all people were accounted for.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.55am on Saturday, May 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.
"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Newport and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.
"Fire crews confirmed all persons were accounted for. Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."