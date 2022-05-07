Notification Settings

Nobody hurt after Newport house fire scare

By Nick HumphreysNewportPublished:

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Newport this morning.

The fire happened at Hallcroft Gardens shortly before noon. Initially there was concern that people may be inside, but fire crews ascertained that all people were accounted for.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.55am on Saturday, May 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Newport and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Fire crews confirmed all persons were accounted for. Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

