A519 near Newport closed by police incident

By Paul JenkinsNewportPublished: Last Updated:

A police incident has closed the A519 between the Newport roundabout and Norbury.

The A519 was closed between the Newport roundabout and Norbury. Image: Google.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The A519 is a busy route connecting Newport to Woodseaves, Eccleshall and on to Newcastle-under-Lyme.

West Mercia police tweeted this morning: "Please be advised A519 closed between the Newport roundabout and Norbury."

It is not known when the road will reopen.

More details to follow.

