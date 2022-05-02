A519 near Newport closed by police incident

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
The A519 is a busy route connecting Newport to Woodseaves, Eccleshall and on to Newcastle-under-Lyme.
West Mercia police tweeted this morning: "Please be advised A519 closed between the Newport roundabout and Norbury."
It is not known when the road will reopen.
More details to follow.