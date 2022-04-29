Music club set to finish off what they started before 2020 lockdown

Richard Ormrod and Mary Hofman are set to play in Newport

Newport Music Club managed to get in the second concert in their epic Beethoven Violin Sonata series in March 2020 - with club members breathing a sigh of relief that they finished off their season.

Now, more than two years later, the club is finding its feet once more.

"We are pleased to be putting on the third and Grand Finale of the series on at last," said committee member Sally Wiggin.

"It will give members of the club a chance to build their confidence again."

They had held a very limited summer concert during lockdown but it was nothing on their usual scale.

Finally the award winning duo of Mary Hofman and Richard Ormrod, professional musicians well known in Newport classical music circles, return with Beethoven’s 9th and 10th Sonatas

Sally added: "It has been a long time coming, but finally music fans can hear some of Beethoven’s most beautiful works played live in Cosy Hall.

"Beethoven’s 9th Sonata was written in 1803, is notable for its technical difficulty, unusual length - around 40 minutes -, and emotional scope.

"His 10th, written in 1812, has been described as ‘the loveliest of his violin sonatas, with "calm, ethereal beauty" and "a searching test for the players’. Ms Tann’s work has been described as ‘shimmering and weightless, effective and moving’.

The concert, on May 14, will have an additional treat for classical music fans, a new piece of music specially commissioned for this series from noted Welsh born composer Hilary Tann. Ms Tann’s piece is called ‘First Light: A Meditation on Beethoven Op.96’.

The concert will be held at Cosy Hall, Newport on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7.30pm.

In pre-covid times, the hall would be able to take around 80-90 people for Newport Music Club events. But things are set to be even 'cosier' this time with 50-60 people, to allow for social distancing.

The advice is to buy tickets in advance so that the organisers can tell how many people are going along.

They will be available on the door on the night but organisers say they would hate to turn anyone away.

Tickets for this concert are £13 adult, students £5 and will be available from Deli 45 and Hey Jude in Newport, or at Cosy Hall on the night.

Patrons are requested to contact the music club on newportmusicclubtickets@gmail.com or phone 01952 812920 to confirm the number of adults and children coming along.