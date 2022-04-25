Packed streets as Newport celebrates St George's Day

Hundreds of people turned out for the St George's Day event in Newport

Among the main characters were St George, Sir Oswald, Sir Harry, the Dragon and the Maiden.

Many youngsters also donned costumes to take part in the parade as dragons and St Georges.

The parade also included Morris dancers, drummers from Haberdasher Adams School and the Saturday Club.

Organisers Councillor Peter Scott and John Conyerd described the event afterwards as "a rip-roaring success".

Councillor Scott said: "We missed a couple of years because of the Covid-19 pandemic but people turned out in force to watch the parade from the High Street to the roundabout.

"There were more than 50 people taking part in the procession.

"The weather was good and I think that people wanted to go out and attend events once again.

"I was thrilled at the size of the crowd, the way they responded and their generosity.

"It really was a rip-roaring success with everything going very much to plan.

"We believe there were more than 1,000 people who turned out to watch the parade and it was very good because they filled the street.

"We also had a free face painter who still had a long queue after the parade had ended and there was also a Punch and Judy show.

"It was lovely and a very English village style event.

"We would like to thank all those who participated in the parade and also those who helped with the road closure.

"Our story of the dragon sees him being made into sausages and we handed out free dragon sausages and buns.

"Newport Town Council gave a grant of £750 towards the parade but unfortunately this clashed with the annual Scout and Guide Jamboree and they would also usually have taken part.