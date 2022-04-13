Nearly 600 attend prostate cancer awareness event

Nearly 600 people attended the Newport event

Organisers of the Gnosall and Newport Lions Club Prostate Awareness Event said that a total of 570 men – aged 40 and over – had attended, with some getting their results by 11pm the following evening.

The demand proved so great that the Lions president Peter Sterling said they would be looking to arrange another for up to 200 people who were not able to secure an appointment.

He said the sessions were "incredibly important" for public health, and they had been delighted that so many men attended.

He said: "We were very pleased at the turn out and how many people were tested. We are now hoping to run another event shortly for the people who could not get appointments."

The event took place at the Cosy Hall in Newport, with blood samples couriered to the TDL laboratory in London on Saturday morning.

Newport councillor Peter Scott was among the first to get his result by 11pm on Saturday evening.

The event was affected by the current wave of Covid infections, with the Lions Club treasurer, secretary, president and their wives all having to miss the event due to positive Covid tests.

In his absence the president’s son, Greg Sterling, stepped into the breach to prepare the hall and organise the non-medical volunteers to carry out all the administration required.

Julie Rich prepared the area for her team of volunteer phlebotomists to ensure that they were ready to process up to 600 men over three hours.

Volunteers on the night included the remaining Gnosall and Newport Lions, wives and friends of the club, members of Newport Rotary Club and, following a Mayday call on the morning of the event, members of the Newport Rotary Lite Club.

David Coombes and his daughter Donna, whose family raised more than £5,000 towards the event by running annual Tractor Runs, were among the friends of Lions who were there.

Mr Sterling said he was very grateful to all the volunteers who worked to ensure that the event reached a successful conclusion.

At the start of the evening the town mayor, Councillor Lyn Fowler presented the Lions with a donation of £1,000 from the town council towards the cost of running the event.

During the evening a further £5,000 was donated by the men who attended the event – a total that will be boosted by Gift Aid.

Lions vice district governor Mary Ann Woodman travelled from Fleetwood in Lancashire to lend her support and to witness all of the volunteers in action.

Members of Stone Lions Club also attended to see how the new admin procedures worked in action. They are holding their own event at the end of April.

The appointment bookings, the paperwork on the night and the distribution of the results are controlled by a computer system provided by the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GCFT).