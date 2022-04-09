Winners of Newport Town Council's Jubilee competitions have been announced

Two winners from Newport Junior School for a Jubilee Card Competition held by Choose Newport and The Mayor of Newport for the Queens Jubilee. Natalie Jukes (Arts Subject Teacher), Ted Sullivan 10 (Winner 1), Mayor of Newport Lyn Fowler, Natalie Rushworth 7 (Winner 2) and Nicola Moody (Headteacher)

Newport Town Council recently announced the winners of its card competition and tile competition, as part of the town's celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

Winners of the card competition were announced at a school assembly yesterday at Newport Junior School, with the town mayor Councillor Lyn Fowler in attendance.

The town council received 450 entries from both Newport Infant School and Newport Junior School.

Cllr Fowler said: "I have to thank all the children and school staff who sent in a massive 450 cards of different designs.

"The Deputy Mayor, Town Clerk and I had a very hard time choosing from the wonderful entries and it was so hard that we had to have two winners.

"Ted Sullivan and Natalie Rushworth were the lucky winners and I was delighted to be invited by the Head Teacher Mrs Moody, to attend Newport Junior School celebration assembly, to present them with their prizes.

"Both children received a certificate, a royal Mint Commemorative coin and a beautiful book of photos of the HM Queen taken during her 70-year reign.

"We also gave both children a pack of their winning cards, printed and ready to share with friends and family.

"A big thank you must also go to Mrs Juke who made it possible for all the children who wanted to, to enter the competition."

Year 9 student Leia Del-Manso from The Burton Borough School scooped up the top prize in the tile competition and has won a trip to Craven Dunnill Jackfield in Telford to take part in the creation of her tile, which is being made free of charge.

The competition was judged by Jennifer Hill from Craven Dunnill Jackfield and Councillor Bill Harper who visited the school to present Leia with her award.

Cllr Bill Harper said that he was thrilled to attend the school assembly and was there to expand upon and announce the winner of the Platinum Jubilee Tile competition recently run by Newport Town Council.

He thanked all students that took part in the competition, and although there could only be one first place, declared the entries to all be of a superb standard, and reassured the assembled students that they were all winners in his mind.