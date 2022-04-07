Newport and District Visually Impaired Persons Association have launched a campaign to recruit new members to join in with their monthly meetups

Newport and District Visually Impaired Persons Association looking for new members

Newport and District Visually Impaired Persons Association is a small group of partially sighted individuals of all ages – along with their carers –who meet once a month.

Over the last few years, the society has reported a steady decline in numbers and are now hoping to recruit new members to join in with their social events.

Meetings of the group are held from 2pm to 4 pm on the first Tuesday of every month in the Cornmell Lea Community centre, off Meadow Road in Newport.

Activities include quizzes, guest speakers, a strawberry tea event in July, as well as an annual Summer outing and a Christmas Dinner.

The group has also been invited to join with other visually impaired groups in Shropshire for a 'Winter's Day Out', with a buffet and entertainment each January.

This event is sponsored by Sight Loss Shropshire and is held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Membership of the group is currently £10 per year, payable in January, with appropriate reductions according to the month of joining.

Members are also encouraged to bring along a family member or a carer to any or all of the meetings.