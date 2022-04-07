Newport and District Visually Impaired Persons Association have launched a campaign to recruit new members to join in with their monthly meetups

Newport and District Visually Impaired Persons Association is a small group of partially sighted individuals of all ages – along with their carers –who meet once a month.
Over the last few years, the society has reported a steady decline in numbers and are now hoping to recruit new members to join in with their social events.
Meetings of the group are held from 2pm to 4 pm on the first Tuesday of every month in the Cornmell Lea Community centre, off Meadow Road in Newport.
Activities include quizzes, guest speakers, a strawberry tea event in July, as well as an annual Summer outing and a Christmas Dinner.
The group has also been invited to join with other visually impaired groups in Shropshire for a 'Winter's Day Out', with a buffet and entertainment each January.
This event is sponsored by Sight Loss Shropshire and is held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.
Membership of the group is currently £10 per year, payable in January, with appropriate reductions according to the month of joining.
Members are also encouraged to bring along a family member or a carer to any or all of the meetings.
To find out more, contact John Williamson, the group leader on 01952812195 or 07803291843 or email johnthepost75@gmail.com.