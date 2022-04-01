An inquest into the death of married graphic designer Kyle John Geoff Pugh, of Aston Drive, was officially opened and adjourned on Thursday.

Senior Shropshire & Telford coroner John Ellery was told that Mr Pugh had been taken to Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, and admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition deteriorated and he died on March 23.

Mr Pugh's father was reassured by the coroner that the circumstances would be fully investigated and that the police were continuing their inquiries.