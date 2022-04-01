Notification Settings

Police inquiries continuing into death of 29-year-old Newport father of two

By David Tooley
Newport
Published:

Police are continuing their inquiries into the death of a 29-year-old father of two, from Newport, who was found unconscious in the garden of his home.

An inquest into the death of married graphic designer Kyle John Geoff Pugh, of Aston Drive, was officially opened and adjourned on Thursday.

Senior Shropshire & Telford coroner John Ellery was told that Mr Pugh had been taken to Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, and admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition deteriorated and he died on March 23.

Mr Pugh's father was reassured by the coroner that the circumstances would be fully investigated and that the police were continuing their inquiries.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest to July 14.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

