Headline acts confirmed for major show

Rosemary Shrager will be appearing at Newport Show

They include an appearance by Rosemary Shrager, who has been unveiled as the show's celebrity chef.

She will be appearing in the Festival of Food area, where she will be joined by a host of renowned Shropshire chefs, including Whitchurch’s Stuart Collins, fourth generation butcher Darren Morgan, of Morgans’ Butchers in Waters Upton, and James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch.

The show takes place on July 9 at Chetwynd Deer Park and in the main ring, the star attraction is set to be the spectacular Atkinson Action Horses display team, who are set to thrill, astonish and excite the crowds with their high-energy stunt shows.

The team’s work has been seen on film and television series such as Poldark, All Creatures Great and Small, The Witcher and Peaky Blinders.

They will be joined by Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display, a Dog Agility display and favourite features such as the equine and canine shows.

Organisers have said that those taking up show memberships will get to enjoy food all day and special entertainment.

Memberships of the show and Newport and District Agricultural Society are on sale and offering a host of additional benefits.

Show members will get free admission, reserved forward parking, reduced rates for livestock and equine entries, and privileged use of the Member’s Enclosure and bar.

Plyvine Caterers will be serving up bacon rolls in the morning as well as lunch followed by afternoon tea.

There will also be the unique sounds of one of Shropshire’s most renowned vocal harmony groups, The Ronnies.

They specialise in the sounds of the 1940s, drawing inspiration from greats such as Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters and have proved to be a hit at events and shows across Shropshire and beyond.

Sally Western, Newport Show manager, said: “The Ronnies are sure to be a hit with our members and there could not be a better accompaniment for an afternoon tea."

"In the early evening there will also be a chance to kick-back, relax, and celebrate the successful return of the show with David Busby, whose solo acoustic stylings have made him a real draw right across the region.

“Both artists are among the highlights on offer alongside the privileged facilities which our society members get to enjoy.

"They also get an invitation to the Newport and District Agricultural Society’s Annual General Meeting, and free admission to additional open days for Chetwynd Deer Park which are organised by the society.

"The benefits do not stop when the show finishes.”