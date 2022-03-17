Dr Tony Harris CBE

Throughout his life Doctor Harris was heavily involved with the country' farming community, and was responsible for the education of many of Britain’s most successful farmers over more than five decades.

His belief in the land as the source of much that is good in Britain saw him serve on a variety of agriculture and rural committees at both regional and national levels following retirement in 1994 from Harper Adams.

He studied agriculture at Seale-Hayne Agricultural College, near Newton Abbott, before completing National Service in the Intelligence Corps and in 1953 becoming a lecturer at the Dorset College of Agriculture.

Two years later, he moved to teach crop production at Harper Adams Agricultural College where he worked for three years before taking the position of vice-principal at the Shropshire Farm Institute, subsequently Walford College of Agriculture.

He moved to Surrey as principal of Merrist Wood Agricultural College in 1967 where among many notable achievements he was instrumental in the development of the first arboriculture and tree surgery courses outside of America.

Doctor Harris returned to Shropshire in 1977 as principal of Harper Adams Agricultural College, home at the time to 400 students, where he remained until his retirement.

Principal Harris hosted Princess Margaret when she opened the laboratories in 1985

He oversaw a period of continual growth and expansion in both the institution’s fabric and educational offering, transforming it into a forward-looking, technologically orientated agricultural institution.

Under his leadership, students were given a voice on the Board of Governors for the first time, procedures were reviewed, and new ideas and direction emerged.

By the time he retired in 1994 student numbers had reached 1,525.

As principal he hosted VIP visitors from Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to Princess Margaret, who opened the teaching laboratories bearing her name in 1985.

He oversaw the campus expansion, including the construction of new Halls of Residence, including Harris Hall, which continues to be used today.

In 1991 he received an OBE for services to Agriculture and in 1996 he was awarded a Fellowship of Harper Adams and conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of the Open University.

Principal Harris hosted Margaret Thatcher for the opening of the soil hall indoor field

In the 2005 New Year Honours he received a CBE.

Professor Ken Sloan, the University’s vice-chancellor, said: “All principals and vice-chancellors benefit from the legacy of their predecessors.

"This provides the foundations for their contributions and their work.

"The impact of Doctor Harris’s outstanding leadership as principal of Harper Adams can be seen across all our activities.

"His confident securing of the College’s, now University’s, independence has led to it achieving its position as the largest and leading UK specialist institution in agri-food and the disciplines that contribute to it.