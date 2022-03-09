Craft competition for schoolchildren to help celebrate Queen's Jubilee

Newport town centre

Newport Town Council is running twin competitions for schoolchildren in the town - all of the town's primary schools can join in the card competition, including a message for the Queen, while secondary schoolchildren can design a 15cm x 15cm commemorative tile.

A statement from the council said: "As part of a wider programme of celebrations in recognition of the Queen’s 70-year reign, Newport Town Council are inviting young people who are educated or live within the parish of Newport to design a card that will celebrate the Queen and her outstanding service and commitment to the country.

"The winning card will be presented to the Queen and the winner will also receive a Jubilee-themed prize.

"We are looking forward to seeing all the designs!"

The cards should be made from A4 sheets folded in half, to no bigger than 21cm by 15cm.

Regarding the tile competition, the statement said: "The winning design will be used to decorate four tiles using the Victoria process of tubelining. After the outline is created by piping out a clay slip, they will be glazed with a beautiful selection of colours and fired to 1,040 degrees for two days. The completed tiles will then be framed and displayed. The winner will also receive a Jubilee-themed prize."

Entries should include the child's name, age, address and school, and must arrive at Newport Town Council, The Guildhall, 1 High Street, Newport, by 3pm on Friday, March 25.