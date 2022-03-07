St George's day appeal hopes to back x-ray appeal and food bank

People are being encouraged to dig deep for charity as part of the Newport St George's Day fundraising. Number 45 will be one of the shops collecting for the event and Erica Davies can be seen showing off the buckets with Cllr Peter Scott.

The Newport event on Saturday, April 23 will feature a host of attractions including a procession and ‘slay the dragon’ in the High Street together with Morris dancers, face-painting, buskers and a Punch and Judy Show.

Refreshments will also be given out in the form of ‘dragon sausages’ and ‘St George buns’.

From now until the big day organisers hope to raise £1,000 for the benefit of the Newport X Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

The collection, organised in conjunction with Newport Rotary, will see red buckets stationed in the town’s shops and pubs. Coins and notes will be welcomed.

Then on St George’s Day itself there will be a mile of cash where the money donated will be laid out for all to see.

Councillor Peter Scott started the Newport St George’s Day event 12 years ago.

Since then he and John Conyerd have continued to run it although the Covid Pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

“We have had to cancel the event twice,” said Councillor Scott.

“We are hoping this year’s event will be a success and that people will come along and support it.