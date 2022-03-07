Musical duo's lockdown advance raised £5,000 for charity

Dave Wilson and Kip Winter

A Spring 2022 tour brings the duo back to Moreton Community Hall, Newport, on March 19.

It has been a difficult couple of years for many industries, but few have been hit harder than the arts and entertainment.

Married couple Dave Wilson and Kip Winter considered themselves luckier than most.

Kip said: "We have a small income from other sources, so we knew we wouldn't starve, and we're used to spending long periods of time with just each other for company. The weird bit was staying in one place for so long - we've never done that before."

"After a couple of weeks in lockdown they live streamed on Facebook, which grew into a sixty-week odyssey, renamed "Live from the Lounge".

It raised over £5,000 in charitable donations.

“We really had no idea what we’d started,” said Kip.

“We genuinely thought we’d stream live for a few weeks, and then life would get back to normal. After a couple of weeks people started asking how they could donate, so we set up a button on our website. The donations were divided equally between the MU’s Musicians’ Hardship Fund and our local food bank.”

The duo also wrote and recorded a new album, The Passing of the Storm, which was released in September.