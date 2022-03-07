Beauty spot to open to raise money for Ukraine appeal

Chetwynd Deer Park will be open for families to raise money for people in Ukraine

Chetwynd Deer Park will be open to members and the general public on Saturday, March 26 – the day before Mother’s Day.

Newport & District Agricultural Society said profits from the ticket-only event would go to the British Red Cross Ukraine Disaster.

It a statement it said: "We are acutely aware of the ongoing violence in Ukraine which is causing people to flee their homes and become separated from their families.

"The British Red Cross So far, has distributed over 30,000 food and hygiene parcels and provided food, warm clothes, and other aid to around 8,000 people sheltering in metro stations.

"First aid training has also been delivered to over 2,000 people taking cover in metro stations and bomb shelters, so they have the skills to treat their loved ones if required. Urgent medical supplies are also needed; therefore, the society has decided to donate its profits from this event to the British Red Cross Ukraine Disaster.

"We must act now to protect people caught up in this crisis, in Ukraine and its bordering countries."

Sally Western, event manager at the society said the event will see the park open from 11am to 3pm.

She said: "It’s a chance to experience our beautiful park and an opportunity to take in some fresh air and open vista views afforded by the park all year round. This year there will be a small selection of local street food outlets to allow visitors to tickle their taste buds and ensure all the family have enough energy and fuel to enjoy the walk together whilst donating to a good cause."

The event is ticket only and more details and ticket sales can be found at www.ticketsource.co.uk/newport-district-agricultural-society/t-kvlqlp or via the Chetwynd Deer Park website.

Society members will be allowed in free but a valid ticket must be booked in advance through the same system.