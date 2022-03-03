Stewards sought for Newport show

Neil Furniss

Billed as a highlight of the Shropshire events calendar, it will take place on July 9 at the traditional venue of Chetwynd Deer Park and organisers are currently recruiting stewards and stall holders.

With the show having been postponed for two years due to Covid concerns, they are hoping for a record breaking attendance and have already booked a number of guests and attractions

They include celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager who has appeared on I'm a Celebrity, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and The Real Marigold Hotel. She will be joined for live displays by Shropshire chefs Shropshire master chefs Stuart Collins and James Sherwin from Whitchurch, and fourth generation butcher Darren Morgan from Morgan's Butchers in Waters Upton.

Other entertainment included the Atkinson Action Horses display team, Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, a dog agility team, BMX display and the Merion Owen and The Quack Pack and Sheep Show.

Dog and horse shows which can lead to qualification for Crufts and the Horse of the Year Show will be held and Neil Furniss, The Newport Show President said it would be a triumphant return and he was delighted to welcome visitors once more, but help was needed.

He said: "The show’s return is a renewed opportunity to showcase everything linked to food and farming in the local area and we have great plans to continue the development of the event, especially in the Festival of Food and Innovation and Technology areas

"While our plans are moving forward at speed, there are always opportunities to get involved – and our show has always drawn upon the support of our local community so currently we are recruiting general stewards for the day.

"As a lifelong member of the show society, I started accompanying my father Graham, stewarding the Dairy Shorthorns in the 1970s, so I can personally attest that working as a steward is an excellent way to get more closely involved.

"Earlier this week, I was out talking to Newport YFC about the show, the role of stewards, and how they can get help. It was a great evening and if you’re interested finding out if what you can do – or know a group who may be interested in hearing more – then do get in touch."

He also appealed for trade stalls from food to arts and crafts to promote products from across the region and display the best in equestrian and agriculture and thanked sponsors who have already stepped up to get involved in planning and financing the event.